The fourth expert meeting between the ministries of foreign affairs of the Republic of Macedonia and the Republic of Bulgaria ended without result. The talks focused on the so-called package of political issues, BNR reported.

The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said the dialogue took place in Sofia in a constructive and open atmosphere.

The latest proposals of Macedonia, sent last year in response to the package of requests from the Bulgarian side, presented at the previous third round of expert consultations held in September 2021 in Skopje, were discussed, said the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry.

The next round of expert talks, which is expected to take place soon, will be held in Skopje.