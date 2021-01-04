The census of population, households and apartments in Serbia will be held in October 2021 instead of April, according to the Republic Bureau of Statistics. The reason given by this institution is the epidemiological situation and the danger of the spread of COVID 19.

For this reason, Ireland, which planned to conduct the census in April 2021, also has officially postponed the census to April 2022.

While the Zaev regime is preparing to hold a controversial census in the midst of the pandemic, during which it will count emigrants as residents, Germany also announced that it will postpone its own census.

Germans were supposed to hold the census in 2021 as well, but because of the epidemic, their statistical agency said that it will take place a year later, in May 2022.