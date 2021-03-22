Gevgelija hospital manager Mitko Krdzev said that they have ran out of spare beds in the Covid ward. The hospital is now looking into converting other wards for coronavirus patients.

We have 14 patients in the modular Covid ward and nine more are in the adapted ward in the former neurology department. We are at capacity. On top of this, we treat 60 Covid outpatients a day, Krdzev said.

He added that a number of doctors and nurses are out after contracting the virus or being in contact with people who are infected. Macedonia is experiencing a major Third Wave in the epidemic. Most severe cases are treated in clinics in the capital Skopje, but smaller, general hospitals across the country are also struggling to keep up with the pressure of patients.