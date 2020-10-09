Goran Jovanovski from Tetovo, an administrative officer with 12 years of experience in the public sector and 10 years of experience in the private sector, who faced first hand degrading attitude of the government addressed Friday’s protest against the political revanchism and discrimination implemented by the government of Zoran Zaev.

According to him, he was the target of continuous humiliation, threats and pressure with criminal and disciplinary proceedings only because of his national and ethnic affiliation, political affiliation and trade union activism.