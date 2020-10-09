Goran Jovanovski from Tetovo, an administrative officer with 12 years of experience in the public sector and 10 years of experience in the private sector, who faced first hand degrading attitude of the government addressed Friday’s protest against the political revanchism and discrimination implemented by the government of Zoran Zaev.
According to him, he was the target of continuous humiliation, threats and pressure with criminal and disciplinary proceedings only because of his national and ethnic affiliation, political affiliation and trade union activism.
I was fired twice because I have damaged my own reputation due to which I got fired. Immediately after the elections, I was not sent back to work and without any grounds and legal act after the termination of my employment, just because I was part of the technical government in the office of the additional deputy minister proposed by VMRO-DPMNE, Jovanovski said.
