The Macedonian Government informed that it approved the purchase of 200 respirators. Macedonia has been struggling to procure the much sought after machines, as deals with companies from Turkey, Brazil and across the European Union failed to materialize.

The latest announcement from the ruling SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev was that he managed to secure respirators from Israel. The Government today said that it will form a committee to evaluate all available offers and select the best one.