The number of people infected with coronavirus is increasing in the country, but yesterday a larger number of recovered was also registered – 42. Since the beginning of the epidemic in Macedonia, 908 Covid-19 cases and 44 deaths have been registered. 54 new coronavirus cases were conformed yesterday, 25 of which were registered in Kumanovo. The city’s municipal crisis headquarters has asked the government to decide on quarantine in the city with special measures.

The Government decided Tuesday to submit a proposal to President Stevo Pendarovski, according to which the successful management with the coronavirus requires a state of emergency in the country.

The Government has decided to submit a proposal to the President, including a report on the undertaken activities by state institutions until now. The report argues that a successful management of the coronavirus in the country requires a state of emergency, reads the press release.

President Pendarovski declared a 30-day nationwide state of emergency on March 18.