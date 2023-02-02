Answering a journalist’s question during today’s visit to Bitola regarding the fact that the government says that behind the Bulgarian associations are agents and a lot of money, the vice-president of VMRO-DPMNE, Aleksandar Nikoloski, stressed that the government should clearly come out and say who are those agency networks and foreign services that are working to disrupt the relations between Macedonia and Bulgaria, to check the financing of those associations and individuals to see the origin of the money and where that money comes from.

Well, this is a good topic, especially here in Bitola, taking into account that the provocations started right from Bitola, I think that the attitude of the government, which is a relationship of constant giving in and constant bending of the spine, experienced its fiasco and hit a wall with the latest developments in Bulgaria showed that this policy of constant concessions brings only defeats for Macedonia, and it was seen that whenever there are political needs in Bulgaria, Macedonia enters into a crisis, such as this latest crisis in relations with Bulgaria in that direction. The representatives of the government themselves said that it is about people who have joined together behind which there is an agency and illegal financing. Last week, exactly on Sunday, I asked for several answers. First, the government should clearly come out and say who are those agency networks and foreign services that are working to disrupt the relations between Macedonia and Bulgaria and present a detailed report to the public about the same. The second thing is to check the funding of these associations and individuals to see the origin of the money and where that money comes from. To date, we have not received an answer to these two requests, as well as the request for the implementation of the judgments of the European Court of Human Rights, for greater promptness of Macedonian institutions and the rights of Macedonians in Albania. We have no answers to these requests, which only says that either they are bluffing or the security services are not doing their job, and therefore the whole public is now worried about what will happen on Saturday, February 4, when we see that numerous citizens from Bulgaria say that they will even be accompanied and escorted by the police as if they were VIP guests and not provocateurs coming to celebrate the birth anniversary of Goce Delcev. I hope that it will pass in a peaceful atmosphere, I hope that it will pass honorably and here from Bitola I want to once again renew the initiative that we gave, which is the Macedonian government to ask the Greek government in Kukush, the hometown of Goce Delcev, to built a memorial of Goce Delcev in which his life and the life of his family will be presented as the birthplace of Goce Delcev, that is the way to build bridges between countries and peoples, emphasized Nikoloski.