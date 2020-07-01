Greece refuses to sign the 2020 Program for Military Cooperation with Macedonia under the country’s abbreviation “MKD”, reported Telma.

According to confidential documents released by Greek media, the Greek Army General Staff does not want to sign the Program with the label established by the Prespa Agreement, but insists that it be done under the full names of the two countries in order to avoid abbreviations for the countries.

The Ministry of Defense confirmed to Telma that the 2020 plan for bilateral cooperation has not been signed yet, with the expectation that it will happen soon.