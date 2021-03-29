Macedonia again suffered one of the worst days in the pandemic – 41 patients died of the coronavirus infection. Skopje alone lost 16 patients, including a 34 and 41 year old. Prilep and Veles also lost patients in their 40-ies. Most of the deceased were in their 60ies and 70ies. The total death toll of the epidemic has now risen to 3,716. An initial, mistaken report, stated that a patient in his 20-ies died in Struga – it was later reported that the patients was in his 70ies.

The Healthcare Ministry also reported 303 new cases out of 1,405 tests. The number is relatively low given that only essential testing is done over the weekend. The number of active cases is estimated at 18,000 – half of them in Skopje. Prilep has a little over a thousand cases, and Tetovo, Kumanovo, Veles, Kavadarci, Bitola and Ohrid have over 500 cases.