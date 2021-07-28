Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce attended a meeting of his SDSM party where he asked young people to get vaccinated.

Filipce insisted that there are several good quality vaccine options available and that the young should use the chance to get vaccinated. Macedonia is lagging badly behind in vaccination, and only recently allowed no-appointment vaccination, after a large quantity of Chinese made Sinovac vaccines was delivered. Minors aged between 12 and 18 are allowed to get vaccinated by appointment, using only Pfizer vaccines.