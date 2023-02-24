The debate on the election of the new ministers for justice, health, information society and environment and spatial planning is set to resume in the Parliament today.

Krenar Loga has been proposed for the Minister of Justice, Fatmir Mexhiti for the Minister of Health, Azir Aliu for the Minister of Information Society and Administration, and Kaja Sukova for the Minister of Environment and Spatial Planning.

The debate lasted until late last night, and Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi scheduled the continuation for today at 12h.