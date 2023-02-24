Artan Grubi became more and more entangled in the scandal with the luxury property of his family, which they acquired during the crisis. Grubi says that they paid only 100,000 euros for the 130 m2 property they bought in the center of Skopje, on Macedonia Street. If they paid that much, then the scandal is even bigger because the family company of the deputy prime minister in the Kovacevski government acquired a luxury property at an extremely bargain price, says VMRO-DPMNE.

Namely, if Grubi paid 100 thousand euros for 130 m2, then it turns out that the property is worth about 700 euros per m2. Grubi can be rude, but he cannot underestimate the intelligence of the people. In Skopje, you can’t buy a square meter for 700 euros even in the most peripheral parts, and not even in the strictest center. In that part of the city, the residential square is over 2000 euros and up, and the business ones are even more expensive. Let Grubi explain to the citizens how he can buy such cheap premises, and they can’t.

That’s why we ask if Grubi abused his position and helped his family to buy such exclusive premises at such a cheap price?