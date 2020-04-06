Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto delivered a package of 100.000 masks and 5.000 protective medical suits to Macedonia this morning, to help our efforts to fight the coronavirus epidemic. This is the second significant bilateral shipment of assistance, after a planeload arrived from Slovenia last week, after an intervention from the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party to its Slovenian sister-party SDS.

A lighting visit to Skopje, said Szijjarto, adding that he will return to Budapest quickly for pressing Government business, while posting a picture of the obligatory temperature check upon departure at the Budapest airport.