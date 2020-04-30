The President of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski commented late Thursday on TV Alfa’s “Zaspij ako mozes” show on the police action in Strumica where several people were arrested who were cought breaking the curfew by distributing humanitarian aid on behalf of the Zaev family. He asked if everything was fine and no offense had been committed, why a member of the Zaev family had behaved violently at the Strumica police station.

I know that there were quite unpleasant scenes, quite violent scenes within the police station in Strumica, at least from the information I have from a person who is part of the charitable family. And if everything is really according to the law, if everything is as they claim it is, there is no need to be afraid, he said.

Mickoski stressed that the truth is that the detainees were caught breaking the curfew, and they did not have the necessary permission for mevement, and police officers responded appropriately to the situation. A public prosecutor who acted in accordance with the law was also notified.