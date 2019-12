In an interview with Serbian Pink, Zoran Zaev, when speaking about being pranked by Russian pranksters, said he was a very open-minded man and that he had spoken on the phone with Pedro Poroshenko several times. Instead of Ukraine’s president, he called Petro Poroshenko the president of Hungary.

Петро не е Педро и не беше претседател на Унгарија туку на Украина.

Боже, деген е човеков🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/wuGzvUy4Vq — Доли (@DoliTheDoll) December 23, 2019