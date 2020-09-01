Financial reports from the MKC youth cultural center show that it paid 160,000 EUR toward the 2020 New Year celebration organized by the city. Mayor Petre Silegov was suspiciously tight lipped about the fee paid to Bosnian singer Dino Merlin who performed that evening, and insisted that anonymous donors paid 100,000 toward the total 260,000 EUR fee.

Netpress now published the contract signed by MKC director Ruse Arsov and the city of Skopje instructing MKC to pay 160,000 ER toward the event. Most of the money went toward preparing the stage and other logistics for the concert, the contract reveals.