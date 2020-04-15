Interim Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski told Kumanovo Mayor Maksim Dimitrievski that a decision to quarantine his hard hit city will be made only after a recommendation from the Infectious diseases committee.

Spasovski visited Kumanovo today and met with the local crisis center, but essentially rejected their main request – to ban entries of outsiders to the city which now has the second highest number of coronavirus cases per capita in Macedonia.

We must listen to the experts, to what the doctors say, because that is the most efficient way to handle the situation together, Spasovski said.

He and Dimitrievski come from the same SDSM party branch in Kumanovo but have a famously bad relationship. Opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski today called on Spasovski to set aside factional infighting and does all that is necessary to help the city.