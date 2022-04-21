With a lot of euphoria, but also pathetics, SDSM and its current leader and Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski last night celebrated the 31st anniversary of the formation of the party. And judging by the media reports, the ruling party and its leader’s extremely selectively highlighted their achievements so far.

But one thing remained unclear, and that is what SDSM and Kovacevski are ashamed or afraid of to mention the present and the future, but not the past ?!

For 31 years, SDSM is the guardian of the present, the guarantor of stability, progress and future, said the party leader, Dimitar Kovacevski.

And this is the essence, and the rest, that they were common sense when others ignited tensions, that they led forward when others dragged back, that they united when others divided is pure folklore. Just as it is pure folklore to call the ancestors in the National Liberation War, who were on the right side, so SDSM was now on the right side.

Yes, SDSM was considered a state-building party, but that state-building in these 30 years was lost somewhere along the way. Because, now they are much closer to open neo-supremacists, than to their communist ancestors, whose continuity they took over.

Really, why do not SDSM and Kovacevski mention that they are or will be protectors of the past ?! Are they ashamed or afraid of something? Weren’t there communists in Macedonia before the Second World War? Or do they just think that they do not deserve to be mentioned, that they do not have any continuity, and that it only starts with the anti-fascist communists from the Second World War? Well, here too there may be a dilemma, for example, they do not recognize the communists, of Metodija Shatorov Sharlo, Kolishevski, but only those of Gligorov, whose past they have already started to haircut unnecessarily?, analyzes “Pressing TV”.

Or should the suspicions go in a completely different direction? For example, that they completely gave up the ideological, and thus the national and even state past, the history and the historical heritage of Macedonia and the Macedonians, who are much older than VMRO, and CPM, and SDSM?

It will be seen, and it will be seen very soon, because some things that happen in society inevitably have to have their end.

Source: Pressing TV