If we talk about fascism, it should be clear that Ivan Mihajlov refused Hitler to involve Macedonia in a fratricidal war with Bulgaria, says Bulgarian President Rumen Radev.
He also told reporters that “the attempts of their (Macedonian) politicians to build an identity based on the forgeries of the Communist International are against the interests of the citizens of the Republic of Macedonia who want EU membership.
If we talk about fascism, it should be clear that Ivan Mihajlov refused Hitler to involve Macedonia in a fratricidal war with Bulgaria. It was not Ivan Mihajlov, but other people who killed tens of thousands in concentration camps during the establishment of the dictatorship in Macedonia. Just because they decided to call themselves Bulgarians, not Macedonians. That is fascism, Radev told Bulgarian media.
