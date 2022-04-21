Kovacevski and SDSM should not pretend to be concerned five days after the event, to say why they allowed the formation of the “Vanco Mihajlov” club, asks VMRO-DPMNE.

Kovacevski and SDSM cannot manipulate the citizens. They were silent for five days for the opening of the club Vanco Mihajlov in Bitola, when they saw that the public is completely against the fascist tendencies to come out with alleged condemnations, said the opposition party.

Kovacevski and SDSM allowed the formation of a club named Vanco Mihajlov, they knew that Petkov would come to open it, and were silent in the hope that everything would pass without much reaction from the public. Kovacevski and SDSM are organizers of the shame suffered by Macedonia and the Macedonians.

Kovacevski and SDSM should not pretend to be concerned, but to immediately ask for written guarantees for the Macedonian identity, language, history, above all the bigger attacks of fascism that we are witnessing.