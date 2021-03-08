Izet Mexhiti informed Parliament Speaker, Talat Xhaferi, via Facebook post that he was resigning from the position of coordinator of DUI’s group in Parliament.

During these 20 years of active political life, I have always proved that I am a supporter and defender, without any hesitation in myself, of the two main principles of democracy: the voice of free expression and the strength of the voice of the majority of the electorate, wrote Mexhiti.

In his post he said that having different opinion is more than healthy for a democratic society, while the strength of the voice of the majority of voters is the main determinant of the concept of democracy at all levels.

For this reason, standing with dignity behind these principles, remaining strongly behind the personal views, so far often expressed in public, that in the political entity to which I belong from the first days of its establishment, there are developments that can in no way go in favor of the largest political force of the Albanians in the country, and more importantly, not even in favor of the undisputed leader of the Albanians, the chairman Mr. Ali Ahmeti, but also in order not to create confusion among any of my colleagues in the Parliament, and on the other hand, with the intention to give a wider space to my intention for a more dignified elaboration of the position I strongly support, I inform you that I am resigning from the position of coordinator of DUI’s group in Parliament, reads his post.

Mexhiti added that he continues to be the guardian of the policies and ideals of President Ali Ahmeti, as well as the will of the DUI voters, who in all election cycles gave them the strongest weapon in their hands, to achieve what they had promised.