Of course, there is room for agreement when it comes to elections. After the leaders’ meeting, it became clear that what Zaev and SDSM set June 21 elections or regular elections as an ultimatum, we hope that will not be the case and a consensus will be reached, said VMRO-DPMNE Secretary General Igor Janusev in an interview with TV Kanal 5 on Wednesday.

According to him, if consensus is the only way to reach a solution, another leaders’ meeting should be held.