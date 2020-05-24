VMRO-DPMNE Secretary General Igor Janusev said that the public clearly agrees with the opposition party that elections should take place later in the year, in August or September.

Janusev spoke with Sitel TV as it presented a poll showing that most voters would like to vote in September or even later in the year, when the epidemic has been placed under control. Meanwhile, the ruling SDSM party insists that the elections take place in June, hoping that the low turnout will be in its favor.

I’m glad that SDSM is beginning to realize that they can’t force or blackmail their way to elections. We expect that the election date will be determined by consensus between the parties, Janusev said, pointing to the fact that Macedonia has a death rate that is twice the rate in countries like Serbia.

Throughout the crisis Macedonia had by far the worst mortality rate in the Balkans, even with relatively few tests being conducted and with unreliable census data, which implies that the actual rate is even higher.