Interior Minister Nake Culev announced charges against the group of SDSM party activists who were distributing food parcels in the Roma neighborhood in Strumica. Culev said that the charges will be filed for violation of the coronavirus movement restrictions, but if it is proven that the food was meant to be used for pre-election bribery, the charges will be expanded. During a lengthy video of the “humanitarian” event, participants clearly stated that the parcels come from SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev, with the clear implication that he expects to get the votes of the Roma families in exchange.

We have submitted all necessary information to Strumica prosecutors who allowed the police to continue its investigation. Next we will determine whether the participants had valid documents for the donation and if the recipients were asked for favors in exchange for the donation. Initially it is clear that the group is not wearing the required protective equipment and is not keeping distance, Culev said.

It’s the latest in the list of similar donation drives held in Roma neighborhoods across Macedonia, some of which are believed to have contributed to the rapid spread of the coronavirus. A leak of audio tapes by the Italian La Verita newspaper revealed how Zaev and his lieutenants in Strumica were bribing and pressuring the local Roma to vote for his SDSM party in previous election cycles.