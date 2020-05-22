The Johns Hopkins hospital coronavirus resource center ranked Macedonia as by far the worst performer in the Balkans in terms of its Covid-19 mortality rate.

Their index stands at 5.09 per 100.000 citizens, which confirms the exceptionally bad results in dealing with the virus that Macedonia has had throughout the epidemic. Only Bosnia comes close, with an index of 4,03, while all other countries have significantly better results. Albania, Bulgaria, Greece, Montenegro and Kosovo have had the best results in the region in curbing the spread and reducing the death rate.

Over the past weeks, Macedonia has averaged several dozen newly confirmed cases and between 1 and 4 deaths each day.