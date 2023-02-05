The ministerial positions in the health and justice departments have already been agreed upon between SDSM and the Alliance for Albanians. According to the sources of MKD.mk, in place of Nikola Tupanceski, the new Minister of Justice will be Krenar Loga, a current member of the State Election Commission from AA, and a lawyer from Struga. Bekim Sali from Alternative will be replaced as Minister of Health by Dr. Fadil Cana, an infectious disease specialist from Gostivar employed at the clinic in Skopje.

According to the news portal’s unofficial information, AA is asking SDSM for the director position in the Public Revenue Office. Other positions are also sought – a deputy position in the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy, managerial positions in customs, the Ministry of Interior, in the financial police, inspections…

SDSM believes that they are not losing anything, Telma sources say, because concessions will be made by the smaller coalition partners, who would give positions to SDSM, and for that, they will get employment. As the TV has learned, Alternative, apart from the Ministry of Health, does not give up director positions.

MEPSO remains with the Albanians, not with DUI, but with Alternative or Alliance, depending on the agreement.

The positions of sector directors will not be changed by party, but it is possible to change the managers. Many shifts are expected, in several sectors.

The epilogue, which is expected to be announced tomorrow, after a meeting between Kovacevski and Taravari, will depend on the success of today’s talks.