Following the reports about a Telegram group with thousands of members where some were sharing nude pictures and contact information of underage girls, the Government announced it will work to enter stalking in the criminal code.

The article would ban unauthorized stalking, following or other forms of interference in the privacy of others, abusing personal information and using telecommunication devices to create a feeling of insecurity, fear or anxiety, the Justice Ministry said. Minister Bojan Maricic spoke with a girl whose pictures she shared on Instagram were picked up by people in the Telegram group, and shared along with her contact details, and made the announcement afterwards.