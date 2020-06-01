Kanal 5 TV reports that there were six deaths and as many as 90 newly diagnosed Covid-19 cases reported over the past 24 hours. If confirmed, this would mark the worst single day death toll yet, and also one of the worst days by new infections for the duration of the epidemic.

What most worrying is that the previous highest death toll – five deaths in one day – was reported on Saturday. This indicates that the epidemic in Macedonia is now worse than it was at the presumed peak in April.