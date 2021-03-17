The Commission for Infectious Diseases does not decide whether the census will be conducted or not, it has only prepared a proposal for the census protocol in conditions of a pandemic, Zarko Karadzovski, President of the Commission for Infectious Diseases explained at Wednesday’s press conference.

He stressed that the number of new patients is increasing, but pointed out that the decisions to hold or postpone the census are not made by the Commission.

Regarding the protocol for conducting the census, Karadzovski says that they issued recommendations how to conduct the census in the apartments in the buildings, in the houses, while maintaining distance between the enumerators and the people from the household, mandatory wearing of face masks and frequent disinfection.