The Minister of Defense of Bulgaria, in an interview with “Darik Radio”, reiterated the view that Macedonia must adhere to the agreement with Bulgaria signed three years ago.

Karakachanov stressed that the agreement clearly states that falsifications related to history must be cleared up.

Literally yesterday they refused to work in the joint commission. They celebrate it – the 11 October national holiday against the so-called “Bulgarian occupier”, Karakachanov said in the interview.

He demanded that monuments be removed in Macedonia that did not correspond to the Bulgarian understanding of history.