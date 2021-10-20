I expect to win in Tetovo 2: 1 in the second round of the elections, the president of BESA and candidate of the party for mayor in Tetovo, Bilal Kasami said Wednesday on the “Top tema” show.

Kasami stressed that he expects the support of all citizens of the city, regardless of the party.

We are all living in a city with rubbish, danger of dogs, no roads and no drinking water, and we have to change that, Kasami said.

He added that they have a stable government coalition at the central level.