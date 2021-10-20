On the day when Zoran Zaev publicly stated that they understood the message from the people, who, as he pointed out, gave them a yellow card for their work so far and announced that there would be changes in their actions, the SDSM leader continued the practice of abuse of office and state resources.

Zaev with escort and fellow party members arrived tonight with official vehicles at a party meeting in the municipality of Butel.

Thus, Zaev again showed that his word and public appearances carry no weight and that he does not even think of stopping the use of state resources, paid with public money, to abuse them for personal and party purposes.