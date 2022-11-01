Prime Minister and SDSM party leader Dimitar Kovacevski invited the leaders of the other parties to a meeting on November 7th. Kovacevski hopes that the meeting will help him advance the changes to the Macedonian Constitution, which are requested by Bulgaria but which he can’t implement without the votes of the opposition.

VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski responded that he won’t attend if the meeting is held only to discuss the Constitution, or as Kovacevski said – reaching consensus on the path to the EU. Mickoski says that the meeting needs to have another item on the agenda – holding early general elections in light of the failure of the Government to handle any of the major crises the country is facing.