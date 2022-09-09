Macedonia’s Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski met Friday with Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella.

At the meeting, the sincere friendship and good relations between the two countries were confirmed, with active dialogue in bilateral relations, as well as of importance for the democratic development of our country.

At the meeting, the clear position of the Italian Republic was emphasized that the expansion of the EU with the countries of the Western Balkans must continue, which proves to be necessary also within the framework of global, current developments. At the same time, the role of our country in the region was emphasized, as a country that solves challenges through courageous leadership, patience and wisdom, and great support from Italy was announced in the further process of European integration of Macedonia, with the aim of accelerated dynamics to full-fledged EU membership.

Prime Minister Kovacevski thanked for the great support that Italy has given to Macedonia in the three decades since diplomatic relations were established, in Euro-Atlantic integrations and especially within the framework of the process by which, after 17 years, negotiations with the EU finally began.

Kovacevski, emphasized that our country has positioned itself one hundred percent and in a timely manner in line with the policies of the EU, in relation to the war in Ukraine, that it applies European values and that it deserves to be part of the European Union.

Other current issues were also discussed at the meeting, especially dealing with the challenges of providing energy, which Europe and the world are facing. In that direction, a common agreement was expressed that it is necessary for the EU to cooperate closely with the countries of the Western Balkans, which should be taken into account in the possible solutions.

At the meeting, Prime Minister Kovacevski emphasized the importance of cooperation between Macedonia and Italy in the field of culture, defense – as two NATO member states, trade and investments, and together with Deputy Prime Minister Grkovska and Minister Spasovski, the cooperation in the field of the fight against corruption, prevention and the rule of law was assessed as significant. At the same time, there is an expressed interest in a new impulse in economic cooperation, especially in the area of renewable energy sources.