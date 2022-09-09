It is evident that the mixed historical commission between Macedonia and Bulgaria is under pressure and it makes decisions and signs documents that are the result of political pressure, and we have no doubt about that, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said on Friday.
Mickoski pointed out that the sooner the commission is dissolved, the better it will be for them, so at least they will be able to preserve, at least, the little professional dignity that they have.
You can see, the pressure on the historical commission is evident. It is evident that it makes decisions and signs documents which are practically the result of political pressure.
He added that he was informed about the briefing that the members of the commission had with journalists and socially active members where, according to his information, which he does not want to make public, given the fact that the briefing was of a closed type, it was about hypocritical justification in front of people why they had to do that.
I have been informed that they had some kind of briefing there to which they invited journalists and socially active stakeholders, I was informed from that briefing, approximately, what was said, I would not like to publicly announce now, because it was a closed briefing, but I can conclude based on that the information I have is that it is hypocritical and unfair to the people why they had to do that. But the political pressure is evident, and my appeal to them is that the sooner they can resign and leave, the better it will be for them, said Mickoski.
Comments are closed for this post.