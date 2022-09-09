It is evident that the mixed historical commission between Macedonia and Bulgaria is under pressure and it makes decisions and signs documents that are the result of political pressure, and we have no doubt about that, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said on Friday.

Mickoski pointed out that the sooner the commission is dissolved, the better it will be for them, so at least they will be able to preserve, at least, the little professional dignity that they have.

You can see, the pressure on the historical commission is evident. It is evident that it makes decisions and signs documents which are practically the result of political pressure.

He added that he was informed about the briefing that the members of the commission had with journalists and socially active members where, according to his information, which he does not want to make public, given the fact that the briefing was of a closed type, it was about hypocritical justification in front of people why they had to do that.