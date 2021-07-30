Dragan Kovacki reacted to President Stevo Pendarovski’s announcement about changes to the celebration of the Ilinden holiday on Meckin Kamen, that he will not deliver a speech there, but there will be a concert. According to him, nothing else is expected from a president according to whom Goce Delcev declared himself as a Bulgarian.

What can one expect from the “statesman” according to whom Goce Delcev declared himself as a Bulgarian? They devalued everything Macedonian. How can there be no speech about the self-sacrifice of the Ilinden people? How can none of the officials pay tribute to those who died so that we can live in peace and freedom today? If there is no state address on Meckin Kamen, then where should it be? * We trample on our roots, then someone else is to blame… P.S. Although your explanation is only an alibi, let me ask you if you have wondered why they whistle at your speeches?, Kovacki said.