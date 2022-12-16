Zarko Milosevski is a player of Viktor Dimovski and Mile Zecevic. Milosevski was employed in the service during the time of SDS, and was promoted during the time of Zecevic. He comes to the position of director of NSA from the position of Assistant Director for Security Checks. He has been holding a high position in NSA for 7 years. For 7 years Milosevski has been involved in numerous cases for issuing Macedonian citizenship. Such is the case of Onishchenko, accused Dragan Kovacki today.

The document – the positive assessment by the National Security Agency for granting Macedonian citizenship to the Russian oligarch and spy Aleksandar Onishchenko, which was published on social media, is proof of our claims that the current director of the National Security Agency Zarko Milosevski is one of the reasons why he received Macedonian citizenship.

The document published on social media shows that: The National Security Agency in a letter dated 03.03.2022 informs the Department for Administrative and Supervisory Affairs at the Ministry of Internal Affairs that there are no security obstacles for the person Aleksandar Onishchenko that would prevent the issuance of Macedonian citizenship.

The positive opinion from the NSA is a response to the request for verification from the Ministry of Interior dated 04/26/2021. To which NSA responds almost a whole year later, i.e. on 03.03.2022.

I emphasize, the request for an opinion to the NSA was submitted while the prime minister of the government was Zoran Zaev, and it was given at a time when the government was managed by Kovacevski. And the same was given in 3 months after Kovacevski became prime minister, although previously with Zaev the Ministry of Interior waited for the check for more than 9 months.