Landslide blocks road between Ohrid and St. Naum Macedonia 04.06.2023 / 11:23 Traffic on the road between Ohrid and the monastery of Sveti Naum is interrupted after a landslide. The damage was caused by strong rains in the region, that hit the village of Ljubanista. As of this morning, the road was only partially usable.
