Serbian lawyer Zora Dobricanin, who represents mafia boss Jovan Vukotic, has confirmed that he has a Macedonian passport. Vukotic, one of the leaders of the notorious Shkaljarski clan, obtained the passport in 2018.

In an interview last year, Dobricanin said that Vukotic had an authentic Macedonian passport, with his photo but a different name. The Macedonian Government is shaken with revelations that the Interior Ministry was issuing passports to regional mafia bosses. It’s estimated that 215 such passports were issued, and the recipients include mafia hitmen, money launderers for the Italian mafia and ISIS commanders.