The humanitarian organization St. Saviour and the friends and relatives of the 18-year-old boy Leonid appeal for help after Leonid survived a heavy accident in Kalitea, Greece.

His third, fourth, and fifth vertebrae are heavily damaged, so he breaths by devices at the intensive care in the Thessaloniki Hospital and he cannot move his limbs. He already went through several surgeries, but further treatment and rehabilitation demand significant finances – around €200,000!

So, the St Savior organizations, Leo’s friends, and relatives, ask for help from anyone who can help.

Donations from abroad:

IBAN: MK07210501567799991

SWIFT: TUTNMK22

NLB BANKA AD SKOPJE