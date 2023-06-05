The Orthodox Ohrid Archdiocese (OOA) incorporated into the Macedonian Orthodox Church – Ohrid Archdiocese (MOC-OA) through a service in Ohrid-based church St. Sophia on Monday.

The service was held on occasion of the anniversary from the presentation of the act of the Serbian Orthodox Church (SOC) over MOC-OA’s autocephaly, thus putting an end to the 55-year-long dispute between the two churches.

MOC-OA and SOC pontiffs, HH Stefan and HH Porfirije respectively, held the Ohrid service, alongside several bishops from both churches.

“The decision over OOA’s incorporation into MOC-OA would be confirmed at a session of the Synod on June 20,” said Metropolitan of Debar and Kichevo, Timotej.

The MOC-OA Synod has decorated Serbian Patriarch Porfirije with the order of St. Clement of Ohrid of first order for the love demonstrated to the Macedonian church.

“I rejoice on this occasion, the first anniversary of celebrating the true Pentecost here in Ohrid and also in Belgrade, and the presentation of the Tomos over your autocephalous church in Macedonia,” said Porfirije.