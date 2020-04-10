A long weekend curfew begins today at 16h, when all citizens in Macedonia will be ordered to remain in their homes until Monday at 5h.

The public as busily stockpiling food and medicine for the weekend. So far only the city of Kumanovo, which had a major outbreak of the coronavirus, was forced through this measure. The city of Debar is under a quarantine, but given its small size it was relatively easily supplied with necessities.

The weekend curfew exempts supermarkets, restaurants and pharmacies who will be allowed to deliver food and medicine. Farmers will also be allowed to work their land if necessary.