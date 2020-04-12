Macedonia has the second most deaths from the coronavirus in the region, statistics have shown. Per million inhabitants, Macedonia currently has 17 deaths, which is the worst record in the Balkans, with the exception of Slovenia which has 24.

All other Balkan countries have handled the virus better, with Turkey registering 13 and Bosnia 11 deaths per million, while Greece, Albania and Serbia in the single digits. Croatia and Montenegro are faring best so far with 4 and 3 deaths per million inhabitants, respectively.

Regarding testing, Macedonia is in the middle of the pack. We have conducted 3.673 tests per million inhabitants. Slovenia is by far the most advanced here with 16.489 tests, followed by Montenegro with 4.568 and Turkey with 4.036. It’s possible that the extensive testing done by Slovenia has upped its death rate, as cases of coronavirus deaths are believed to go unnoticed in countries that test fewer of their citizens. On the lower end, Serbia has been able to test just 1.877 citizens per million and Albania – 1.266.