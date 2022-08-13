Macedonia withdrew its consent for an honorary consulate of Russia in Bitola, Moscow announces a counter reaction.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia said that Macedonia informed it about the withdrawal of its consent for the establishment of honorary consul of Russia in Bitola.

There is nothing in the statement about the motives for this step – apparently, they could not be formulated due to their clear absence, commented the Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Ivan Nechaev.

According to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this is a politically motivated and hostile gesture by the Republic of Macedonia towards Russia.