Macedonian "Anonymous" hacker group takes Dua Lipa's website down after her "Greater Albania" map post Macedonia 24.07.2020 / 13:42 The Macedonian "Anonymous" hacker group informed on Twitter that it took singer Dua Lipa's official website down in a sign of revolt against her post showing a map of Greater Albania.
