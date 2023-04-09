Macedonia went from being a model country for the economic media campaigns it created, to a disastrous public image, said VMRO-DPMNE official Viktorija Trajkov during the round table organized by the party today.
Under the Gruevski government, Macedonia had public relations campaigns in international media outlets promoting it as an investment destination – and this helped a boom in manufacturing.
We were able to witness an excellent and well organized system of economic diplomacy, which was, unfortunately, reduced to minimum in the past years. The citizens can see what happened, and this results in less jobs and rising poverty, Trajkov said.
Comments are closed for this post.