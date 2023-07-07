The image of the Judicial Council is an image of the entire judiciary, and it is good that the European mission is coming to monitor the work of this institution, said Deputy PM for European Affairs Bojan Marichikj.

He told Triling TV show that peer review mission is a good step and the Government will accept it.

“What I want to say about the peer review mission is that I think it is a good signal and that we should use it as an opportunity. The government must accept that, and I think that no one has any doubts about that, and it is above all a message to the Judicial Council and what happened in the past period,” Marichikj underlined.

Deputy PM Marichikj said that we are EU candidate country and EU mechanisms, EU reports have always been an instrument for our improvement.

“The 2015 Priebe Report, which outlined the lines along which the state should move, played a key role in resolving the political crisis in Macedonia. Part of it is fulfilled, part is not,” Marichikj said.