Asked about MoFA Omani’s statement the, Mickoski will one day wake up when he sees on TV his MPs voting for the constitutional amendments, the VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said that Osmani has very bad sense of humor, and that no one understands his metaphors.

“A sense for humor was never Odmani’s strong side,and often his metaphors, presented by his bad humor, are unintelligible to everyone, including me, since we don’t know what he was trying to say”, Mickoski responded.

Mickoski called upon Osmani to find courage and accept early elections, so people could clearly say what they think about this Government’s policies, and about VMRO-DPMNE’s offer.

“Only then we can think about many other things. At the end, it is important that Osmani sleeps peacefully, and I hope he will wake up from his dream as soon as possible, but not as a minister. He will wake up in a place where he will answer for everything he did to Macedonia and the Macedonian people. I sincerely hope that he sleeps peacefully”, Mickoski stressed.