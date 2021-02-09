The filtering of judiciary will carry on, it will not end overnight, but all prerequisites have been set up to produce results. The battle is not over but we are on the right track. I will be satisfied if all cases initiated by the Special Prosecutor’s Office (SPO) are tried, says Justice Minister Bojan Maricic.

I am partly satisfied with what has been done so far, but much more needs to be done, Maricic, said in an interview with TV 24.

According to him, a dozen judges have already been dismissed, and he expects results from the Council of Public Prosecutors.