The Minister of Justice, Bojan Maricic, in his address in Parliament at the meeting of the state leadership with the mayors, stressed the need for politicians and the whole society to unite and support the census, because, as he said, this statistical operation is essential for the state.

It is necessary for the political parties, including the opposition, to support and stimulate the census, because only united in the idea of a modern and advanced state can we succeed. A country where in creating developing policies we will use updated data, befitting for a NATO member country and a candidate for EU membership, said Minister Maricic.